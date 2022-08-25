PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF VACANCY ON
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
THE SOUTH PARK AMBULANCE
DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that a vacancy exists on the Board of Directors of the South Park Ambulance District. The term of office expires at the next regular election on May 2, 2023. Any interested elector may file a letter of interest in such position by email to Mark Lamb (mark.lamb@state.co.us) with a copy to Chief Paul Mattson (Chief@southparkambulance.com). Letters of interest must be received by September 16, 2022.
The letter of interest must include the interested party’s residential address and an affirmation that the interested party is an eligible elector of the South Park Ambulance District. An eligible elector means a person who is registered to vote in the state of Colorado and who is a resident of the special district or who, or whose spouse or civil union partner, owns taxable real or personal property situated within the boundaries of the South Park Ambulance District, whether or not such person resides within the boundaries of the District.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Mark Lamb at 719-839-0929. The Board of Directors desires to fill the vacancy by appointment at its regular meeting on October 19, 2022.
SOUTH PARK AMBULANCE DISTRICT
By Board of Directors
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 26, 2022
