PUBLIC NOTICE
Park County Historic Preservation
Advisory Commission
Saturday, 17th June 2023 - 9:00 am
Old County Courthouse –
418 Main St Fairplay, CO
Park County Government is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (PCHPAC)
Time: Jun 17, 2023 09:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83328018545?pwd=NnNzaUZoZ0RKUER1N1M4NHNGb3BVUT09
Meeting ID: 833 2801 8545
Passcode: kAu6RF
Phone: 720-707-2699 US (Denver)
Passcode: 798511
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 16, 2023
