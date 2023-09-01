PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Stephen E Colucci, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR22
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before September 7, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Nancy Starr
129 Sunfish Drive
Lake George, CO 80827
Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Nancy Starr
129 Sunfish Drive, Lake George, CO 80827
Phone: 303-618-3641
Email: PNHHR@msn.com
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 18, 25 and September 1, 2023
