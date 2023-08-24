PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TOWN OF ALMA, COLORADO
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 a public hearing will be held before the Town of Alma Board of Trustees at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at Alma Town Hall, 59 East Buckskin, Alma, Colorado, to consider a proposed Ordinance Amending the Alma Municipal Code in Relation to Accessory Dwelling Units and related zoning regulation changes. All persons interested shall appear at said hearing to provide comments regarding the proposed Ordinance.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF ALMA:
By: /s/ Gary Goettelman
Town Administrator
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 25, 2023
