PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
INDIAN MOUNTAIN METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Indian Mountain Metropolitan District of Park County, Colorado.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, three (3) directors will be elected to serve a four-year term and one (1) director will be elected to serve a two-year term.
Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms are available from Jackie Middelhoek, the Designated Election Official for the District, at 31 Keneu Court, Como, Colorado, or email: indianmtn@hotmail.com. Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms must be filed with the Designated Election Official for the District at the above address or email address not less than 67 days prior to the election (Friday, February 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.)
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District at the above address during normal business hours (9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.), until the close of business on Tuesday immediately preceding the election (Tuesday, April 25, 2023). All absentee ballots must be returned to the Designated Election Official by 7:00 p.m. on election day.
By: /s/ Jackie Middelhoek
Designated Election Official Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, 2023
