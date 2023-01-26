PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Park County, Colorado

Court Address: 300 4th St. PO Box 190, Fairplay, CO 80440

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Caleb Aaron Maillet

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Mykal Anthony Raewks

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 01/04/2023 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Caleb Aaron Maillet

be changed to

Mykal Anthony Raewks

By: /s/ Rhiannon J. Newman

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on January 27, February 3, and 10, 2023

