PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Park County, Colorado

300 4th St.

Fairplay, CO 80440

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Lauren Elizabeth Dobbins

Adult:

For a Change of Name to: Lauren Dobbins Solo

Case Number: 2021 C 44

Division Courtroom

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 10/19/2021(date) that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Adult has been filed with the Park County Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Lauren Elizabeth Dobbins

be changed to

Lauren Dobbins Solo

SEAL

By/s/Rhiannon J. Kent

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on November 5, 12, 19 2021

