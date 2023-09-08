PUBLIC NOTICE
South Park National Heritage
Area Board Meeting
Monday, 18th September 2023 – 9:30 am
Park County Government is inviting you to a scheduled zoom meeting.
Topic: SPNHA Board Meeting Q3
Time: Sep 18, 2023 09:30 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83728543821?pwd=YkI5M1ZmM21NRkxZRkZGcVdFS3Mrdz09
Meeting ID: 837 2854 3821
Passcode: 5Yu74S
Phone: +1 719 359 4580 US
Meeting ID: 837 2854 3821
Passcode: 421451
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 8, 2023
