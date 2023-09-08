PUBLIC NOTICE

South Park National Heritage

Area Board Meeting

Monday, 18th September 2023 – 9:30 am

Park County Government is inviting you to a scheduled zoom meeting.

Topic: SPNHA Board Meeting Q3

Time: Sep 18, 2023 09:30 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83728543821?pwd=YkI5M1ZmM21NRkxZRkZGcVdFS3Mrdz09 

Meeting ID: 837 2854 3821

Passcode: 5Yu74S

Phone: +1 719 359 4580 US 

Meeting ID: 837 2854 3821

Passcode: 421451

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 8, 2023

