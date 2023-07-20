PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Barbara A. Nordstrom, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR19
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before Nov. 14, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Douglas E. Nordstrom
1530 Vigilante Ave.
Bailey, CO 80421
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Douglas E. Nordstrom
1530 Vigilante Ave.
Bailey, CO 80421
Phone number: 303-838-3866
Email: douglas.nordstrom9@gmail.com
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 21, 28 and August 4, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.