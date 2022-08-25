PUBLIC NOTICE
1991, Nissan pickup truck, VIN#1N6HD16Y6MC413956, Plate #481CSR. This post is to serve as notification for application of title for aforementioned vehicle, owned by Larry J. Benes. Please contact Denise Heffelman at 303-422-9585, or heffelma@msn.com within the next 24 hours if you so contest this application.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 26, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.