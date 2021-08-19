PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice of Appointment to the Board of Education
The Board of Education of Platte Canyon School District #1 is accepting applications from persons interested in serving on the Board of Education from the date of appointment on September 13, 2021 until the next regular biennial school election in November 2021. To be eligible for appointment, each candidate must be a registered elector of the school district for at least twelve consecutive months prior to the date of appointment.
Any person who meets the qualifications and who desires to be considered for the appointment is invited to file a written notice of such intention with Ryan Korthuis, in her capacity of Secretary to the Board of Education by September 3, 2021 at 57393 US Hwy 285, Bailey CO 80421. The Board will interview prospective candidates on September 13, 2021 at a public meeting. For further information, contact Ryan Korthuis at the District Office (address above) or email rkorthuis@pcsdk12.org.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 20, 2021
