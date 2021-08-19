PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO AUGUST 2021 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of AUGUST 2021 for each County affected.
20CW26 GREGORY L LUCAS, 7680 Crestmont Ave, Newark, CA 94560 510-825-8165 g.l.lucas/23@gmail.com APPLICATION FOR FINDING OF REASONABLE DILIGENCE TO MAKE ABSOLUTE IN WHOLE OR IN PART in PARK COUNTY. Date ofOriginal Decree: 11/08/2001 in Case No. 96CW988 in WD1. Well located NW 1/4, NW 1/4, S2, T10S, R75W of the 6th PM, at a distance 150 ft from N. and 650 ft from W, Indian Mountain Subdivision. Source: Groundwater. Appropriate Date 5/31/1973. Amount 15 gpm Use: Household use only in a single-family dwelling not including irrigation
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of OCTOBER 2021 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office) and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 20, 2021
