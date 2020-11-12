SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
PURSUANT TO § 15-10-401, C.R.S.
County Court, Park County, Colorado
Plaintiffs: JOHN MAUDSLEY AND MARISA MAUDSLEY
Defendants: ALYCIA MUGAN, JOSEPH VASQUEZ-SERENIL, SIRIONEL SERENIL and DYMOND DEBLANC
Attorney for Plaintiff: HUCKSTEP LAW, LLC
Case No. 2020C030105
TO DEFENDANTS ALYCIA MUGAN AND JOSEPH VASQUEZ-SERENIL:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action to recover damages arising from the unlawful detainer of the Plaintiffs’ property located at 500 Hathaway Street, Fairplay, CO 80440. A hearing to determine the amount of damages has been set for January 25, 2021 at 10:00 am in the Park County Court.
Dated: November 2, 2020
/s/ Katherine Struthers
Katherine R. Struthers, Atty Reg. No. 54827
Huckstep Law, LLC
P.O. Box 2958
Crested Butte, CO 81224
Attorney for Plaintiffs
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
First Publication Date: Nov. 6, 2020
Last Publication Date: Dec. 4, 2020
