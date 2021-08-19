PUBLIC NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE
PARK COUNTY
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
LAND USE CASES
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 a public hearing will be held, by electronic and in-person participation (subject to social distancing protocols), before the PARK COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT AND THE PARK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION at 9:00 AM, in the Park County offices at 856 Castello Ave., Fairplay. to consider the following Land Use applications.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT:
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from July 14, 2021
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
VARIANCE CASE #21SET-03
Property is Roland Valley Unit 1, Lots 88 and 89, addressed as 20 Meadow Drive, Bailey. The applicant is requesting a ten-foot variance from the thirty-foot setback from a structure to the front side lot line in order to build a garage.
APPLICANT: Michael Shawn Carpenter-Miller
VARIANCE CASE #21SET-06
Property is Park City Lot C, addressed as 2586 County Road 12, Alma. The applicant is requesting a 6-foot variance from the 30-foot setback requirement to the east side lot line, and a 22-foot variance from the 30-foot setback requirement to the west side lot line, in order to build a house.
APPLICANT: Joshua Kellar
PLANNING COMMISSION
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from August 11, 2021
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
REZONING CASE #21ZON-04
Property is 40.04 acres consisting of the SE ¼ NW ¼ south of Hwy. 24 and the NE ¼ SW ¼ north of C.R. 59, Section 9 T12 R75. The applicant is requesting to rezone the land from Agricultural to Commercial.
APPLICANTS: Charles Klausner
PUBLIC COMMENT
Copies of the applications, staff reports and other materials submitted by the required deadline (see below) can be viewed on the County’s website.
For all those wishing to be heard it is strongly encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing. If you plan to submit pictures, photos or other documentation, you must submit it to Park County by email to planner@parkco.us or send a hard copy to Park County to the attention of Park County Planning Department P.O. Box 1598 Fairplay, CO 80440 to arrive no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021. Any pictures, photos or other documentation, or any written comment over two (2) pages, or submitted after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021, will not be considered. The access link to and call-in number for the hearing will be provided on the September 8, 2021 agenda for the Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission posted on the Park County website. For more information please visit the Park County Website at www.parkco.us or call Park County at (719) 836-4201, or the Planning Department at (719) 836-4292 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. Park County Offices are closed on Fridays.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 20, 2021
