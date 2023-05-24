PUBLIC NOTICE
PARK COUNTY
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
AND
PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA
Park County Offices at 856 Castello Ave., Fairplay
AND
Virtually on ZOOM
June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM
RECOGNITION OF PAST BOARD MEMBERS
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from September 14, 2022
SUTHERLAND VARIANCE CASE #23SET-02
Property is House Creek Lots 16 – 17, addressed as 46 Old House Ct, Jefferson. The applicant is requesting a 30-foot variance from the 50-foot wetlands setback requirement in order to build an addition to the residence.
APPLICANT: Gregory and Donna Sutherland
PORTICE VARIANCE CASE #23SET-01
Property is 4 Grousemont Lane, Bailey. The applicants are requesting a 14-foot variance from the front property line setback requirement, a 10-foot variance from the side setback requirement, and a 10-ft. variance from the water course setback requirement in order to build a small addition.
PLANNING COMMISSION
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES from April 12, 2023
LAND USE PUBLIC HEARINGS:
PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT FINAL PLAN CASE #23PUD-02
Property is part of S1/2 of SE1/4 of Section 04, T07 R74, addressed as 49355 Hwy 285, Grant. The applicant is requesting final plan approval for a Planned Unit Development with RV and cabin campground usages.
APPLICANT: Zeke Freeman
PUBLIC COMMENT
Further information can be obtained at
Park County Planning Department:
856 Castello Ave., P.O. Box 1598,
Fairplay, CO. 80440
(719) 836-4292 www.parkco.us
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 26, 2023
