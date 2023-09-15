PUBLIC NOTICE
Park County Historic Preservation
Advisory Commission
Friday, 15th September 2023 - 9:00 am
Park County Government is inviting you to a scheduled meeting.
Topic: Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (PCHPAC)
Time: Sep 15, 2023 09:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84584515314?pwd=YXIzQytpaVZCMEVRd1hCRXF3WmJ2UT09
Meeting ID: 845 8451 5314
Passcode: 2uUQB7
Phone: 720-707-2699 US (Denver)
Meeting ID: 845 8451 5314
Passcode: 411573
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 15, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.