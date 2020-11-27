NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE FAIRPLAY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
CONCERNING A SPECIAL USE PERMIT
A public hearing will be held before the Fairplay Board of Trustees at the Fairplay Town Hall, 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado, on December 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. concerning a Special Use Permit for Parcel D, 255 US Highway 285, Fairplay, CO. Specifically the Special Use Permit would allow the development of an RV Park/RV spaces to be included in the adjacent Middlefork RV Park. The property is zoned Light Industrial per the Town’s zoning regulations. The applicant for the Special Use Permit is Brandon Dardanis. For further information, please contact the Fairplay Town Hall at (719) 836-2622.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Nov. 27, 2020
