Town of Fairplay
Paid Bills - January 2021
Vendor, Amount;
ACA, $1,097.95; CBI, $38.50; CBI, $38.50; CO Municipal League, $958.00; CO Rural Water, $275.00; Dana Kepner, $4,193.15; Ferrell Gas, $903.03; Mtn View Waste, $75.00; Postal Pros, $283.80; Town of Fairplay, $399.20; Konica Minolta, $451.30; Konica Minolta, $332.14; CIRSA, $61,806.34; Card Services, $2,406.29; Hahn Water, $960.00; Mountain Grown Gardens, $2,745.00; Centurylink, $87.64; Centurylink, $35.78; Comm-One, $225.00; CO Natural Gas, $4,192.44; Chaffee Waste, $200.00; In Compliance Poster, $50.00; Municode, $225.00; Caselle, $879.00; Petty Cash, $10.00; Crimestar, $300.00; Fairplay Flume, $336.60; Main Street Garage, $1,794.43; Pikes Peak Council of Gov, $554.00; USDA Forest Svc, $151.24; Xcel, $240.11; Salt Licking Goar, $172.76; ASCAP, $369.66; Tolin Mechanical, $729.00; CO Analytical, $210.00; CO Analytical, $403.00; Mobile Record Shredder, $12.00; Rise, $111.61; Fairplay Auto Supply, $92.18; Bank Midwest, $12,995.09; Lexipol, $2,373.00; HunnPlanning, $650.00; Montrose Water, $17.00; DHM, $3,920.00; SGM, $1,096.25; Park County, $105.00; Glasco, $380.60; Black Lab , $500.00; Equilibrium Arch, $3,900.00; Melissa Smith, $115.00; South Park Health Care, $40.95; CDLE Boiler, $90.00; Keith Chisholm, $101.25; Maroone Chevrolet, $10,010.60; US Postal Service, $139.39; Salaries & Benefits, $76,013.05
Total: $200,791.83
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Feb. 19, 2021
