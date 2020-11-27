NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Thomas James Carson, Jr., Deceased
Case Number 2020PR21
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before March 22, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
By: /s/ Gregory G. Luke,
Personal Representative
1751 Colorado Blvd., #320
Los Angeles, CA 90041
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
First Publication Date: Nov. 20, 2020
Last Publication Date: Dec. 4, 2020
