Town of Fairplay - Paid Bills
October 2020
Vendor, Amount;
ACA Products, $875.61; Ferrell Gas, $372.23; Mountain View Waste, $75.00; Postal Pros, $272.49; Town of Fairplay, $404.90; Utility Notification, $44.70; Verizon, $369.69; Konica Minolta, $302.59; T Darrah, $50.00; Card Services, $7,178.62; Hahn Water, $320.00; Century link, $697.57; Century link, $35.79; CO Natural Gas, $1,307.58; F Just, $46.26; Chaffee Waste, $200.00; Shirley Septic, $569.00; HASP, $1,400.00; Business Connection, $8.50; Business Connection, $8.00; Caselle, $879.00; Petty Cash, $100.00; CDPHE, $220.00; Fairplay Flume, $41.00; Fairplay Flume, $46.60; Main Street Garage, $1,711.34; Petrock & Fendel, $24.00; USPS, $140.00; USPS, $240.00; USA Bluebook, $776.02; Xcel, $224.15; Xcel, $5,992.21; SP Ace, $676.57; K Wittbrodt, $17.88; K Wittbrodt, $122.95; K Wittbrodt, $50.00; CO Analytical, $403.00; CO Analytical, $300.00; CO Analytical, $293.00; G Kasper, $50.00; Heavens Best, $426.00; Mobile Record Shredder, $12.00; Mobile Record Shredder, $12.00; J Bullock, $50.00; Rise, $114.36; Fairplay Auto Supply, $1.69; Kaupas Water, $630.00; M Green, $50.00; Montrose Water, $17.00; SGM, $4,023.75; Instrument & Supply, $66.00; Internetwork Experts, $843.99; S Ernst, $50.00; S Clark, $50.00; Park County, $105.00; Tandem Design Lab, $175.00; Schlosser, $15,224.54; Black Lab Construction, $1,500.00; Ryders Public Safety, $224.85; Unifirst, $1,192.33; Warm Springs Consulting, $5,000.00; C Bannister, $50.00; Creative Products, $927.89; Shawn Borrego, $160.00; Teller Park Conservation, $900.00; Jane Shirley, $108.00; John Elway Chevy, $38,101.00; Salaries & Benefits, $94,036.85
Total: $190,898.50
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Nov. 27, 2020
