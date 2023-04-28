PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Robert G. Lippstreu, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR30007

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before  August 14, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Suzanne C. Dugan,

Personal Representative

3801 E. Florida Ave, Ste 906

Denver, CO 80210

Attorney or Party Without Attorney

(Name and Address):

Michael T. Meurer

3801 E. Florida Avenue, Suite 906

Denver, CO 80210

Phone Number: (303) 991-3544

E-mail: mike@meurerlawoffices.com

FAX Number: (720) 330-1024

Atty. Reg. #: 38463

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on April 14, 21 and 28, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.