Public Notice
Call for Nominations for
School Directors
Platte Canyon School District RE-1
Park County, Colorado
The Platte Canyon School District RE-1 in the County of Park, State of Colorado, calls for nomination of candidates for school directors to be placed on the ballot for the regular biennial school election to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
At this election 2 directors will be elected for a term of office of four years. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election. A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
A person who desires to be a candidate for school director shall file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 25 eligible electors who are registered to vote in the regular biennial school election.
Nomination petitions may be obtained at the Platte Canyon School District RE-1 District Office at 57393 US Hwy 285, Bailey, CO 80421. Office hours are 7:00 am -5:00 pm.
Completed petitions shall be submitted to Ryan Johnson no later than 5:00 pm on August 31, 2023.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 18, 2023
