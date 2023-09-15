PUBLIC NOTICE
MineWater LLC, 9233 Park Meadows Drive, Suite 108, Lone Tree CO 80124, 720-883-6700, has filed an application for a Limited Impact (110d) Designated Mining Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Act. The proposed mine is known as the London Mine, and is located at or near Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 78 West, 6th Prime Meridian.
The proposed date of commencement is September 2023, and the proposed date of completion is September 2025. The proposed future use of the land is Industrial/Commercial. Additional information and tentative decision date may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, (303) 866-3567, or at the Park County Clerk and Recorder’s office: 856 Castello Ave., PO Box 220, Fairplay, CO 80440, or the above-named applicant.
Comments must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety by 4:00 p.m. on the date that is 10 days after publication of this Notice.
Please note that under the provisions of C.R.S. 34-32-101 et seq. Comments related to noise, truck traffic, hours of operation, visual impacts, effects on property values and other social or economic concerns are issues not subject to this Office’s jurisdiction. These subjects, and similar ones, are typically addressed by your local government, rather than the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety or the Mined Land Reclamation Board.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 8 and 15, 2023
