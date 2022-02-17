PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Park County, Colorado
300 4th St.
Fairplay, CO 80440
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Parent /Petitioner:
Kyle Randall & Hannah Randall for Minor Child: Levi Cooper Dennington - Randall
For a Change of Name to:
Levi Cooper Randall
Case Number: 21 C 62
Division A Courtroom A
Public Notice of petition for change of name
Public Notice is given on 01/19/2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor has been filed with the Park County Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Levi Cooper Dennington - Randall
be changed to
Levi Cooper RandallSEAL
By/s/Rhiannon J. Kent
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 4, 11, 18, 2022
