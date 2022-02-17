 

PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Park County, Colorado

300 4th St.

Fairplay, CO 80440

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Parent /Petitioner:

Kyle Randall & Hannah Randall for Minor Child: Levi Cooper Dennington - Randall

For a Change of Name to:

Levi Cooper Randall

Case Number: 21 C 62

Division A Courtroom A

Public Notice of petition for change of name

Public Notice is given on 01/19/2022 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor has been filed with the Park County Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Levi Cooper Dennington - Randall

be changed to

Levi Cooper RandallSEAL

By/s/Rhiannon J. Kent

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 4, 11, 18, 2022

