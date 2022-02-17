PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Randy Mundt, a/k/a Randy Steven Mundt, Deceased

Case Number 2022-PR-30000

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to

District Court of Park, County, Colorado or on or before June 11, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Ed Hartshorn

P.O. Box 1502

Fairplay, CO 80440

Hartshorn Law Office, LLC

P.O. Box 1502

Fairplay, CO 80440

Phone Number: 719-836-0100   

E-mail: ed@fairplaylaw.com

FAX Number: 719-362-4272   

Atty. Reg. #: 25402

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 11, 18, 25,  2022

