PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Randy Mundt, a/k/a Randy Steven Mundt, Deceased
Case Number 2022-PR-30000
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to
District Court of Park, County, Colorado or on or before June 11, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Ed Hartshorn
P.O. Box 1502
Fairplay, CO 80440
Hartshorn Law Office, LLC
P.O. Box 1502
Fairplay, CO 80440
Phone Number: 719-836-0100
E-mail: ed@fairplaylaw.com
FAX Number: 719-362-4272
Atty. Reg. #: 25402
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 11, 18, 25, 2022
