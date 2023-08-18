Public Notice
Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission
Saturday, 19th August 2023 - 9:00 am
Old County Courthouse – 418 Main St Fairplay, CO
Park County Government is inviting you to a scheduled meeting.
Topic: Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (PCHPAC)
Time: Aug 19, 2023 09:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87177788410?pwd=dU9LK2ZDY0lBRmNXK1VEWk95YmdRZz09
Meeting ID: 871 7778 8410
Passcode: p7eDN7
Phone: 720-707-2699 US (Denver)
Meeting ID: 871 7778 8410
Passcode: 581732
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 18, 2023
