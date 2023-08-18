Public Notice

Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission

Saturday, 19th August 2023 - 9:00 am

Old County Courthouse – 418 Main St Fairplay, CO

Park County Government is inviting you to a scheduled meeting.

Topic: Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (PCHPAC)

Time: Aug 19, 2023 09:00 AM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87177788410?pwd=dU9LK2ZDY0lBRmNXK1VEWk95YmdRZz09

Meeting ID: 871 7778 8410

Passcode: p7eDN7

Phone: 720-707-2699 US (Denver)

Meeting ID: 871 7778 8410

Passcode: 581732

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 18, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.