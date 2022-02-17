PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Alan B. Trimble, also known as Alan Ben Trimble, also known as Alan Trimble, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30007
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before July 1, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Elaine T. Neal
c/o Stewart B. Grant, Attorney at Law, LLC
12265 W. Bayaud Avenue, Suite 210 Lakewood, CO 80228
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Stewart B. Grant, #18815
Stewart B. Grant, Attorney at Law LLC
12265 W. Bayaud Avenue, Suite 210
Lakewood, CO 80228
Telephone: (303) 763-5827
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 18, 25, March 4, 2022
