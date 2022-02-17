PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Alan B. Trimble, also known as Alan Ben Trimble, also known as Alan Trimble, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR30007

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before July 1, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Elaine T. Neal

c/o Stewart B. Grant, Attorney at Law, LLC

  12265 W. Bayaud Avenue, Suite 210 Lakewood, CO 80228

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Stewart B. Grant, #18815

Stewart B. Grant, Attorney at Law LLC

12265 W. Bayaud Avenue, Suite 210

Lakewood, CO 80228

Telephone:  (303) 763-5827

sgrant@jeffcoattorney.com

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 18, 25, March 4, 2022

