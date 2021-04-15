DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 1, COLORADO
MARCH 2021 WATER RESUME PUBLICATION
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN WATER DIV. 1
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is a resume of all water right applications and certain amendments filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of MARCH 2021 for each County affected.
21CW3032, (14CW3052, 02CW389) a. CENTER OF COLORADO WATER CONSERVANCY District. P.O. Box 1747, Fairplay, CO 80440, (303) 838-0302 (“CCWCD”) c/o David M. Shohet, Ryan W. Farr, Monson, Cummins & Shohet, LLC, 13511 Northgate Estates Drive, Suite 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 b. UPPER SOUTH PLATTE WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT, P.O. Box 612, Fairplay, CO 80440, (719) 836-9848 (“USPWCD”) c/o Madoline Wallace-Gross, Anthony J. Basile, Lyons Gaddis Kahn Hall Jeffers Dworak & Grant, P.C. , PO Box 978, Longmont, CO 80502-0978 APPLICATION FOR FINDINGS OF REASONABLE DILIGENCE AND TO MAKE CONDITIONAL WATER RIGHTS PARTIALLY ABSOLUTE IN PARK, TELLER, JEFFERSON, DOUGLAS, AND CLEAR CREEK COUNTIES II. Summary of Application. Applicants seek to make absolute portions of five of the ten exchanges adjudicated in Case No. 02CW389, District Court, Water Division No. 1 (“Decree”) at varying rates based on operation during the subject diligence period. Applicants also seek a finding of reasonable diligence for all of the exchanges in the remaining conditional amounts: a. Reach, Termini, Decreed Rates Conditional and Absolute.
Stream Exchange Reach
Upper
Terminus
Lower
Terminus
Maximum Exchange Rate (cfs) Conditional
Exchange Rate (cfs) Absolute in Case No. 14CW3052
Exchange Rate (cfs) Conditional in Case No. 14CW3052
South Fork South Platte River
Headwaters in vicinity of lat 39 07 40N long 106 10 48W
Confluence Middle Fork South Platte River at lat 39 00 39N long 105 44 23W
1.0
NA
1.0
Middle Fork South Platte River
Headwaters in vicinity of lat 39 21 52N long 106 08 51W
Confluence South Fork South Platte River at lat 39 00 39N long 105 44 23W
1.0
0.019
0.981
Tarryall Creek
Headwaters in vicinity of lat 39 20 32N long 106 00 30W
Confluence South Platte River in S16 T11S R71W
1.5
0.068
1.432
Michigan Creek
Headwaters in vicinity of lat 39 27 02N long 105 56 09W
Confluence Tarryall Creek in NE/4 SW/4 S1 T9S R75W
1.0
NA
1.0
Jefferson Creek
Headwaters in vicinity of lat 39 28 35N long 105 53 04W
Confluence Michigan Creek at lat 39 19 40N long 105 46 07W
1.0
NA
1.0
North Fork South Platte River
Headwaters in vicinity of S14 T6S R76W
Confluence South Platte River in SW/4 SE/4 S25 T7S R70W
3.0
0.007
2.993
South Platte River
Confluence South Fork and Middle Fork South Platte River at lat 39 00 39N long 105 44 23W
Confluence North Fork South Platte River in SW/4 SE/4 S25 T7S R70W
1.0
NA
1.0
Horse Creek
Confluence Horse Creek and West Creek in NW/4 SW/4 S36 T9S R70W
Confluence South Platte River in NW/4 NE/4 S21 T9S R70W
1.0
0.005
0.995
West Creek
Teller County line in SW/4 SW/4 S31 T10S R69W
Confluence Horse Creek and West Creek in NW/4 SW/4 S36 T9S R70W
1.0
0.004
0.996
Trout Creek
Teller County line in SW/4 SW/4 S34 T10S R69W
Confluence Horse Creek and Trout Creek in NW/4 SW/4 S36 T9S R70W
1.0
0.001
0.999
All in the 6th P.M. b. Date of Original Decree. April 28, 2008, Case No. 2002CW389, District Court, Water Division 1. c. Subsequent Decree. March 4, 2015, Case No. 2014CW3052, District Court, Water Division 1. d. Sources of Substitute Supply. 1. Spinney Mountain Reservoir Water: An undivided interest in first use to a firm 37 acre-feet of water per annum from any of the water rights owned by the City of Aurora decreed for augmentation or fully consumable and that are decreed for storage in the Spinney Mountain Reservoir. This 37 acre-feet of firm yield has been deeded by the City of Aurora to the USPWCD. 2. Water Stored by the Applicants in Spinney Mountain Reservoir: Water stored by the Applicants in 50 acre-feet of storage space in Spinney Mountain Reservoir. The 50 acre-feet of storage space has been assigned to the USPWCD by the City of Aurora. 3. Shares of the Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company: Those water rights represented by 21.5 shares of the Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company (“MMRC”), Class A stock, evidenced by Stock Certificate No. 231. By virtue of its shareholder status in MMRC, USPWCD is entitled to receive 0.675 acre feet of consumptive use water per year. The shares were originally allocated to the plan for augmentation decreed in Case No. 80CW050, entered May 2, 1982 as modified by a decree entered January 4, 2013. Delivery of MMRC’s water will be made at various points including the confluence of the main stem of the South Platte River and the North Fork of the South Platte River from the following described sources: A. Guiraud 3T Ditch: MMRC owns 2.868 cfs of the water rights decreed to the Guiraud 3T Ditch as follows: 1. Original Adjudication: Case No. 341, District Court, Park County 2. Adjudication Date: October 18, 1889 3. Appropriation Date: July 1, 1867 4. Amount: 20 cfs B. Spinney Mountain Reservoir: MMRC owns by deed a firm annual yield of 80 acre-feet of water stored in Spinney Mountain Reservoir. 1. Case No. W-7395, District Court, Water Division 1 2. Adjudication Date: October 18, 1977 3. Appropriation Date: March 26, 1973 4. Amount: 86,000 acre-feet C. Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1: MMRC owns a 25.2 percent interest in the Lower Sacramento Creek Reservoir No. 1. Case No.: W-7741-74, District Court, Water Division 1, 2. Adjudication Date: September 25, 1981 3. Appropriation Date: July 25, 1974 4. Amount: 40 acre-feet 4. Sessions Ditch Consumptive Use Water: CCWCD owns 1.15 cfs decreed to the Sessions Ditch. A. Original Adjudication: Case No. 341, District Court, Park County and as amended by decree of the District Court, July 30, 1896 B. Adjudication Date: October 18, 1889 C. Appropriation Date: July 31, 1880 D. Amount: 3.5 cfs E. Remarks: The Sessions Ditch water right was changed and the historical consumptive use was quantified by CCWCD and the Centennial Water and Sanitation District in Case No. 05CW111, Water Division No. 1. e. Uses of Exchange Water: Augmentation, substitution, and replacement purposes by the Applicants or by persons with whom the Applicants have agency relationships or firm contractual commitments. f. Appropriation Date of Exchanges: December 4, 2002 III. Outline of Work Done Towards Completion of Appropriation and Application of Water to Beneficial Use. In the Decree, Applicants were awarded a blanket plan for augmentation to replace all out of priority depletions from participating diversions within the Applicants’ service areas. Applicants independently and through a water authority created to manage their operations, Headwater Authority of the South Platte, completed the following work during the diligence period at a cost in excess of $1,515,200.00. The conditional water rights approved in the Decree are component parts of Applicants’ integrated water supply system, which consists of storage water rights, plans for augmentation, appropriative rights of exchange, and surface water rights. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(B), work on one component of the integrated system shall be considered in finding that reasonable diligence has
been shown for all components of the integrated system. a. Applicants operated several of the exchanges in varying amounts for the decreed uses as listed below and have made such amounts absolute.
Stream Exchange Reach
Exchange Rate (cfs) Conditional in Case No. 14CW3052
Additional Amount Claimed Absolute During Diligence Period (cfs)
Dates Placed to Beneficial Use by Exchange During Diligence Period
South Fork South Platte River
1.0
0.002
8/1/15-8/31/15, 7/1/18-7/31/18,
8/1/19-8/31/19, 10/1/19-2/29/20,
4/1/20-4/16/20, 4/27/20-4/30/20,
6/1/20-7/31/20
Middle Fork South Platte River
0.981
0.010
7/1/18-7/31/18
North Fork South Platte River
2.993
0.004
6/1/20-6/31/20
Horse Creek
0.995
0.008
8/1/18-8/31/18, 6/1/20-6/30/20
Trout Creek
0.999
0.012
8/1/18-8/31/18, 6/1/20-6/30/20
b. Applicants pursued an Application for Approval for Plan for Augmentation including Appropriate Rights of Exchange in Case No. 12CW50, District Court, Water Division No. 1, which was decreed on July 7, 2015 (“12CW50”). 12CW50 is an additional blanket augmentation plan for the Applicants to provide augmentation water throughout the Applicants’ service areas in Water Division No. 1. c. Applicants pursued an Application for Approval of Plan for Augmentation including Appropriative Rights of Exchange in Case No. 03CW19, District Court, Water Division No. 2 (“03CW19”), which was decreed on June 29, 2016. 03CW19 is a blanket augmentation plan for the Applicants to provide augmentation water to areas of Park County located in Water Division No. 2. d. CCWCD obtained storage in Chatfield Reservoir, pursuant to the Chatfield Reallocation Project and pursued an Application for Water Storage Right in Chatfield Reservoir in Case No. 13CW3148, District Court, Water Division No. 1, which was decreed on November 5, 2015. e. USPWCD pursued an Application for Water Storage Right in Spinney Mountain Reservoir in Case No. 16CW3179, District Court, Water Division No. 1, which was decreed on September 16, 2017. f. Applicants pursued an Application for Conditional Surface Water Right in Case No. 15CW3146, District Court, Water Division No. 1 for County Road 59 pump station and State Highway 9 pump station, which was decreed on March 24, 2018. g. Applicants pursued an Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence in Case No. 17CW3072, District Court, Water Division No. 1, which was decreed on November 27, 2017. h. CCWCD obtained a storage lease in Lininger Lake and pursued an Application for Conditional Water Storage Right and Conditional Exchanges in Case No. 17CW3214, District Court, Water Division No. 1, which was decreed on August 11, 2020. i. Applicants paid annual assessments to Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company and Twin Lakes Reservoir and Storage Company associated with their water rights represented by shares. j. Applicants filed a preliminary injunction motion in Case No. 18CW3102 related to measurement on Deer Creek. Applicants designed and constructed the Deer Creek gage and entered into agreements with water users regarding the same. k. Applicants included 50 additional Participating Diversions to their plans for augmentation during the diligence period, of which 38 were added to the plan for augmentation authorized by the Decree. l. Applicants have operated the plan for augmentation and completed accounting for approximately 93 customers during the diligence period. m. Applicants have filed statements of opposition to numerous Water Court applications including Case Nos. 15CW3123, 15CW3125, 16CW3025, 16CW3050, 16CW3127, 16CW3197, 16CW3184, 17CW3168, 18CW3100, 18CW3188, 18CW3128 and 19CW2154, to protect Applicants’ water rights, including the exchanges that are subject of this case. IV. Claim to Make Water Rights Absolute and to Maintain as Conditional. Applicants seek to make absolute the exchanges fully set forth in Section III.a. above. Evidence supportive of the absolute claims is set forth in Exhibit A. Applicants seek a finding of reasonable diligence for the amounts not yet exchanged as set forth below:
Stream Exchange Reach
Max Amount Decreed to Exchange (cfs)
Amount Remaining Conditional (cfs)
South Fork South Platte River
1.0
0.998
Middle Fork South Platte River
1.0
0.971
Tarryall Creek
1.5
1.432
Michigan Creek
1.0
1.000
Jefferson Creek
1.0
1.000
North Fork South Platte River
3.0
2.989
South Platte River
1.0
1.000
Horse Creek
1.0
0.987
West Creek
1.0
0.996
Trout Creek
1.0
0.987
V. Landowners. a. Spinney Mountain Reservoir: Spinney Mountain Reservoir, City of Aurora, c/o Director of Utilities, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Ste 3200, Aurora, CO 80012. b. Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company Structures: Mountain Mutual Reservoir Company, 6949 Highway 73, Suite 15, Evergreen, CO 80439. c. Sessions Ditch: CCWCD. WHEREFORE, the Applicants request the Court find that Applicants have made portions of the conditional water rights absolute as set forth in Section III.a, have maintained diligence for the remaining portions of the conditional water rights as set forth in Section IV, and for such other relief as the Court deems appropriate. Application is 8 pages, excluding the exhibit.
WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THESE APPLICATIONS MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or an amended application, may file with the Water Clerk, P. O. Box 2038, Greeley, CO 80632, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. Such Statement of Opposition must be filed by the last day of MAY 2021 (forms available on www.courts.state.co.us or in the Clerk’s office) and must be filed as an Original and include $192.00 filing fee. A copy of each Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the Applicant or Applicant’s Attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service of mailing shall be filed with the Water Clerk.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Apr. 16, 2021
