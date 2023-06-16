PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Park County, Colorado

Court Address: 300 4th St., PO Box 190

Fairplay, CO 80440

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Kelsey Hanley

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Kelsey Hanley-Kollar

Case Number: 2023 C 25

Division A Courtroom A

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 05/01/2023 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Kelsey Leigh Hanley

be changed to

Kelsey Leigh Hanley-Kollar

By /s/ Rhiannon J Newman

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

SEAL

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 9, 16 and 23, 2023

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JAMES J. ROBERTS, a/k/a JAMES JASPER ROBERTS III, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR30028

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before October 9, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

LINDA BLACKWELDER

c/o Emily H. Saunders

P.O. Box 588

Breckenridge, CO  80424

Attorneys for Personal Representative:

Emily H. Saunders (No. 55307)

West Huntley Gregory PC

P.O. Box 588

Breckenridge, CO  80424

Phone Number:  (970) 453-2901

E-mail:  emily@brecklaw.com

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on June 9, 16 and 23, 2023

