PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Marie Elizabeth Walton, Deceased Case Number 2021 PR 30046
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to
District Court of Park, County, Colorado or on or before December 27, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Kirk Garner Attorney for Personal Rep. Catherine Elizabeth Johnson
720 W. Midland Ave., Ste. 201
Woodland Park, CO 80863
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Kirk Garner, Law Office of Kirk Garner
720 W. Midland Ave., Ste. 201
Woodland Park, CO 80863
Phone Number: (719) 687-6869
E-mail: Kirk@KirkGarner.com
Atty. Reg. #:42251
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 20, 27, September 3, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.