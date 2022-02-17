PUBLIC NOTICE
CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
HARTSEL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly, to the eligible electors of Hartsel Fire Protection District (“District”) of Park County, Colorado.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the District will conduct a regular election on the 3rd day of May, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, (2) two directors will be elected for a 3-year term.
In order to be a candidate for one of the director positions, a qualified individual must submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance Form. Eligible electors of the District interested in serving on the Board of Directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District’s Designated Election Official (DEO):
Stephanie Net, DEO
Spencer Fane LLP
1700 Lincoln Street, Ste. 2000
Denver, CO 80203
Phone: 303-839-3712
The Self-Nomination and Acceptance Form must be returned to the Designated Election Official by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022. The form can be emailed to SNet@spencerfane.com. If the designated election official determines that a self-nomination and acceptance form is not sufficient, the eligible elector who submitted the form may amend the form at any time prior to the close of business on the day of the deadline.
Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the Designated Election Official by the close of business on Monday, February 28, 2022.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that an application for an absentee ballot may be filed with the Designated Election Official, at the contact information referenced above, no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
HARTSEL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
Stephanie Net, Designated Election Official
Published On: February 18, 2022
Published In: Park County Republican and The Flume
