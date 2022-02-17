PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
EMERGENCY ORDINANCE NO. 1
(SERIES 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO EXTENDING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON THE SUBMISSION, ACCEPTANCE, PROCESSING AND APPROVAL OF APPLICATIONS FOR ALL SHORT-TERM RENTAL LICENSES, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
WHEREAS, the Town of Fairplay, Colorado (“Town”) is a statutory town, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the Town by and through its Board of Trustees (“Board”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety, and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-23-301 the Board also possesses the authority to adopt and enforce zoning regulations; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to such authority, the Town has previously adopted certain regulations within Chapter 6, concerning business licenses and regulations, and Chapter 16, concerning the unified development code, of the Fairplay Municipal Code (“Code”); and
WHEREAS, on November 22, 2021, through Ordinance 2021-07, the Town Board imposed a three (3) month temporary moratorium on receiving applications for review and issuing or approving short-term rental licenses in order to preserve the status quo while the Town Board and Town staff completed its review and draft of the Town’s regulatory framework for short-term rentals and its impact on the availability of housing stock; and
WHEREAS, said temporary moratorium expires on February 21, 2022, and the Town Board is still in the process of holding numerous work sessions to obtain relevant public comment, and Town staff is diligently researching and drafting new short-term rental regulations appropriate for the needs of the Fairplay community; and
WHEREAS, the Board finds that three (3) additional months is an appropriate length of time to consider and finalize draft short-term rental regulations; and
WHEREAS, in order for equitable enforcement and consistent application of the Code and the Town’s administrative regulations, it is therefore crucial that the temporary moratorium be extended for three (3) additional months from the effective date of this Ordinance; and
WHEREAS, the Board also finds and determines that the subject regulations concerning short-term rentals, as well as this short extension of the temporarily moratorium on short-term rental license applications, are necessary to the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare and that this ordinance should therefore become effective upon adoption, as authorized by C.R.S. § 31-16-105.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE TOWN BOARD FOR THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The foregoing recitals are incorporated herein as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the Town of Fairplay Board of Trustees.
Section 2. Extension of Temporary Moratorium. Effective immediately, upon the effective date of this Ordinance, the three (3) month moratorium imposed on November 22, 2021, upon the submission, acceptance, processing, and approval of all applications for short-term rental licenses within the Town of Fairplay is hereby extended. No application for a short-term rental license shall be submitted to or accepted by the Town, and no such application shall be reviewed or license issued or approved in response to such an application. Town Staff and the Town Board are directed to develop and amend regulations appropriate to short-term rentals prior to the expiration of this moratorium period.
Section 3. Effective Date; Expiration. The moratorium imposed on November 22, 2021, and extended by this Ordinance, shall continue as of the effective date of this Ordinance, February 7, 2022, and shall expire three (3) months thereafter, unless repealed prior to that date, or extended to a later date.
Section 4. Should anyone or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance or of the Code provisions enacted hereby be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance or of such Code provision, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 5. Emergency declaration. Pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-16-105, the Town Board hereby finds, determines, and declares that an emergency exists and that this ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, safety, and welfare and the financial well-being of the Town because there must be an analysis conducted on the impact on Town residents, workforce and property owners concerning short-term rentals and available housing, and there must be internal consistencies in the Code and clear regulations for all residents and property owners concerning short-term rentals, and therefore, this ordinance must be passed as an emergency ordinance.
INTRODUCED, READ AND PASSED, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the Town of Fairplay by the Board of Trustees this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2022.
Frank Just, Mayor
Janell Sciacca, Town Clerk
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 18, 2022
