PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY PUBLIC Notice
Cancelation of APRIL 5, 2022 Regular Municipal Election
The City Clerk is authorized pursuant to Resolution No. 7, Series 2022, to cancel the Town of Fairplay Regular Municipal Election scheduled for April 5, 2022 as per C.R.S. § 31-10-507 and Fairplay Municipal Code Section 2-1-30, when the only matter before the voters is the election of persons to the office of Mayor and Trustee, and at the close of business on the 64th day prior to the election, there were not more candidates than offices to be filled at such election, including candidates filing affidavits of intent as a write-in. Therefore, I Janell Sciacca, Town Clerk of the Town of Fairplay, certified to the Board of Trustees that as of January 31, 2022, there were not more candidates than offices to be filled and hereby notify the Voters of the Town of Fairplay that the April 5, 2022 Regular Municipal Election has been canceled and the following candidates are declared elected to the Fairplay, Colorado Board of Trustees:
Mayor – Frank Just
Trustee – Joshua Voorhis
Trustee – Peter Lynn
Each candidate elected shall each serve a 4-year term and will be sworn into office at the Regular Fairplay Board of Trustees’ Meeting to be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 6 PM.
Notice of such cancelation is published and posted in accordance with Colorado law. PUBLISHED once in the FLUME on Friday, February 18, 2022, and POSTED on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Fairplay Town Hall, Fairplay Post Office, Fairplay Public Library and the Town of Fairplay Website (www.fairplayco.us).
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 18, 2022
