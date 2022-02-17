PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 3
(SERIES 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY. COLORADO, AMENDING CHAPTER 2 – ADMINISTRATION AND PERSONNEL OF THE FAIRPLAY MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING REGULAR MEETINGS.
WHEREAS, the Town Board of Trustees previously adopted Ordinance 11, Series 2002 enacting the Town of Fairplay Municipal Code and as part thereof set forth the dates and times of Regular Meetings of the Board of Trustees; and
WHEREAS, Section 2-2-60 – Regular meetings, currently states regular meetings of the Board of Trustees shall normally be held on the first and third Monday of each month at the Town Hall at 7:00 p.m; and
WHEREAS, the Board has determined that starting regular meetings at 6:00 PM has become regular practice and affords additional time for tending to important business of the Town;
NOW, THEREFORE, the BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO, ORDAINS:
SECTION 1.Chapter 2 – Administration and Personnel of the Fairplay Municipal Code and Article II – Mayor and Board of Trustees, Section 2-2-60. – Regular meetings, is hereby amended to read as follows:
The regular meetings of the Board of Trustees shall normally be held on the first and third Monday of each month at the Town Hall at 6:00 p.m., except on legal holidays, when no meeting shall be held, or at such other times as otherwise established by announcement and/or publication upon the affirmative vote of the Board of Trustees at a public meeting.
SECTION 2. Safety Clause. The Town Board hereby finds, determines and declares that this Ordinance is promulgated under the general police power of the Town of Fairplay, that it is promulgated for the health, safety and welfare of the public, and that this Ordinance is necessary for the preservation of health and safety and for the protection of public convenience and welfare. The Town Board further determines that the Ordinance bears a rational relation to the proper legislative object sought to be obtained.
SECTION 3. Severability. If any clause, sentence, paragraph or part of this Ordinance or the application thereof to any person or circumstances shall for any reason be adjudged by a court of competent jurisdiction invalid, such judgment shall not affect application to other persons or circumstances.
SECTION 4. This Ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after final publication.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED, AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2022.
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
Frank Just, Mayor
ATTEST:
Janell Sciacca, Town Clerk
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 18, 2022
