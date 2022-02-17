PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Fairplay - Paid Bills - Jan 2022
BV Tool and Rental 1137.97
BV Tool and Rental 424
BV Tool and Rental 263.2
CBI 38.5
CO Municipal League 1006
CO Rural Water 300
Dana Kepner 2830.4
Ferrellgas 5767.06
Postal Pros 348.84
Town of Fairplay 575.9
Verizon 363.5
Konica Minolta 332.87
CIRSA 79.28
CIRSA 66415.86
Card Services 1077.65
Hahn Water 595
Mtn Grown Gardens 3447.5
CO Natural Gas 4237.9
Chaffee Co Waste 538
Chaffee Co Waste 269
In Compliance Posters 50
Promark 222.12
Municode 1100
Shirley Septic 598.09
Shirley Septic 1616.18
Caselle 879
Crimestar 325
Carrot Top 321.36
The Flume 420.35
Main Street Garage 524.64
PPACG 596
USPS 159.26
USA Bluebook 145.76
USA Bluebook 110.31
USDA Forest SVC 157.29
Xcel 448.44
Xcel 813.35
South Park Ace 379.8
K Wittbrodt 50
Tolin 758
Mtn Peak Controls 250
CO Analytical 23
CO Analytical 380
Mobile Shredder 12
J Bullock 50
Rise 30
Fairplay Auto Supply 346.96
Lexipol 2524.87
Montrose Water 17.5
SGM 312
SGM 7374.75
Internetwork Experts 46.75
S Ernst 50
Park County 210
Unifirst 88.7
C Bannister 25
Creative Product Source 377.38
S Wagner 50
Timberline Properties 200
Keith Chisholm 91.8
D Graham 50
J Sciacca 50
S Kleinschmidt 50
Butler Machinery 145750
Excell Pump Services 13001.75
Zuni Signs 1686
Salaries & Benefits 83948.35
356720.19
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 18, 2022
