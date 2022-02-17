PUBLIC NOTICE

Town of Fairplay - Paid Bills - Jan 2022

BV Tool and Rental                     1137.97

BV Tool and Rental                     424

BV Tool and Rental                     263.2

CBI                                           38.5

CO Municipal League                  1006

CO Rural Water                          300

Dana Kepner                              2830.4

Ferrellgas                                  5767.06

Postal Pros                                348.84

Town of Fairplay                         575.9

Verizon                                      363.5

Konica Minolta                            332.87

CIRSA                                      79.28

CIRSA                                        66415.86

Card Services                            1077.65

Hahn Water                               595

Mtn Grown Gardens                    3447.5

CO Natural Gas                          4237.9

Chaffee Co Waste                      538

Chaffee Co Waste                      269

In Compliance Posters                 50

Promark                                    222.12

Municode                                   1100

Shirley Septic                             598.09

Shirley Septic                             1616.18

Caselle                                      879

Crimestar                                  325

Carrot Top                                 321.36

The Flume                                 420.35

Main Street Garage                     524.64

PPACG                                     596

USPS                                        159.26

USA Bluebook                            145.76

USA Bluebook                            110.31

USDA Forest SVC                      157.29

Xcel                                          448.44

Xcel                                          813.35

South Park Ace                          379.8

K Wittbrodt                                50

Tolin                                          758

Mtn Peak Controls                      250

CO Analytical                             23

CO Analytical                             380

Mobile Shredder                          12

J Bullock                                    50

Rise                                          30

Fairplay Auto Supply                   346.96

Lexipol                                      2524.87

Montrose Water                          17.5

SGM                                         312

SGM                                         7374.75

Internetwork Experts                   46.75

S Ernst                                      50

Park County                               210

Unifirst                                      88.7

C Bannister                                25

Creative Product Source              377.38

S Wagner                                  50

Timberline Properties                   200

Keith Chisholm                           91.8

D Graham                                  50

J Sciacca                                   50

S Kleinschmidt                           50

Butler Machinery                         145750

Excell Pump Services                    13001.75

Zuni Signs                                 1686

Salaries & Benefits                        83948.35

                                                356720.19

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on February 18, 2022

