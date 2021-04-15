NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Angelo J. Rendace, Deceased Case Number: 2021-PR-30014
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before August 2nd, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Eleanor Rendace
c/o Hartshorn Law Office
PO Box 1502
Fairplay, CO 80440
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
First Publication Date: Apr. 2, 2021
Last Publication Date: Apr. 16, 2021
(Case No. 2021-PR-30014)
------------------------------------------------------------
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 4, 2021 a public hearing will be held, by electronic and in-person participation (subject to social distancing protocols), before the PARK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS at 11:00 AM, via Zoom, to hear the following application: Application for Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility at 2874 County Road 34, Jefferson, CO. Applicant: Mathew Lopez & Mike Robl, as TCF – Xquisite Cannabis
To join the meeting, go to www.Zoom.com and use the following login information:
Meeting ID: 632627219, Password: 04408 or dial in at (669)900-6833.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Apr. 16, 2021
