PUBLIC NOTICE
The contents of storage unit 409 will be sold or otherwise disposed of
on or after September 12
Located at Deer Creek Storage
4844 County Road 43
Bailey CO 80421
Unit belonging to Cameron Webb.
Last known address 238 McDougal Road
Bailey CO 80421
Amount owing is $1361
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 1 and 8, 2023
