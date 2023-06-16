PUBLIC NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT, PARK COUNTY,

COLORADO

Court Address: 300 Fourth St. P.O. Box 190

Fairplay, CO 80440

(719) 836-2940

Plaintiff: 

BABYLON HOLDINGS LLC, a New York limited liability company; OHAD BUKAI

v.

Defendants: 

ARTHUR D. FOX; FRANCES J. FOX; MARIA F. MCGRAW; THOMAS G. DAY; JOHN L. COOPER; TRUST NO. 97646; ANNA ROBINSON A/K/A ANNA P. ROBINSON; DAVID M. BURCH; RICHARD M. BURCH; JOHN J. HEFFRON; ISABELLA A. ROSE; PETER F. ROSE, SR.; WAYNE B. GESCHKE; HARRISON PIERCE, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF KEITH W. PIERCE; HARRISON PIERCE, KENDALL PIERCE and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM UNDER OR THROUGH THE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

Attorneys for Plaintiffs:

Zachary A. Grey, Atty. Reg. 49269

Frascona, Joiner, Goodman and Greenstein P.C.

4750 Table Mesa Drive

Boulder, CO 80305

Telephone: 303-494-3000

Facsimile: 303-494-6309

Email: zac@frascona.com

Case Number: 2022CV030063

Division: B       Courtroom

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 21 or 35 days, as applicable, after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication.  A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 21 or 35 days, as applicable, after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Dated: May 15, 2023

Published in the The Flume Newspaper

First Publication: May 26, 2023

Last Publication: June 23, 2023

Frascona, Joiner, Goodman

and Greenstein, P.C.

 /s/Zachary A. Grey

Attorney for Plaintiff

