NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Patrick Charles Sheeran aka Patrick C. Sheeran aka Patrick Sheeran aka Pat Charles Sheeran aka Pat C. Sheeran aka Pat Sheeran, Deceased

Case Number 2021 PR30005

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before June 12, 2021, or the claims

may be forever barred.

Dennis Sheeran, Co-Personal Representative

Raymond Sheeran, Co-Personal Representative

Patrick R. Thiessen (40185)

Frie, Arndt, Danborn & Thiessen P.C.

7400 Wadsworth Blvd., #201

Arvada, Colorado 80003

303/420-1234

Attorney for Personal Representative

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume

First Publication: Feb. 12, 2021

Last Publication: Feb. 26, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.