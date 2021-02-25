COUNTY COURT

Park County, Colorado

300 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 190

Fairplay, CO 80440

Case Number: 21C10

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on February 18, 2021, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Nathan Leonard Getrich be changed to Nate Getrich.

Rhiannon J. Kent Clerk of Court

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.

First Publication Date: Feb. 26, 2021

Last Publication Date: Mar. 12, 2021

