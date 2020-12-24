NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Chris Michael Hellen, Deceased

Case No. 2020-PR-30026

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before April 11, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Sheila Hellen c/o Hartshorn Law Office

PO Box 1502

Fairplay, CO 80440

As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.

First Publication Date: Dec. 11, 2020

Last Publication Date: Dec. 25, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.