COUNTY COURT
Park County, Colorado
300 Fourth Street, P.O. Box 190
Fairplay, CO 80440
Case Number: 2020C58
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on Dec. 9, 2020, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Park County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Elizabeth Ann Tarachand be changed to Elizabeth Ann Shelleda.
By §Glenda Emmans, Deputy Clerk
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume.
First Publication Date: Dec. 18, 2020
Last Publication Date: Jan. 1, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.