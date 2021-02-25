SHERIFF’S NOTICE OF SALE AND COMBINED NOTICE OF RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
Sheriff’s Sale No: 19-30025
This is to advise you that, through the office of the undersigned Sheriff, a Sheriff’s sale proceeding has been commenced pursuant to C.R.S. § 38-38-101 et seq., and a Court Order and Decree for Sheriff’s Sale issued by the Court on September 4, 2019, recorded November 10, 2020, at reception number 772422 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of the County of Park, State of Colorado, by The Brian and Catherine Bertrand Living Trust Dated August 16, 2016, the current holder of a civil judgment.
This Notice is given with regard to a Writ of Execution included in Court Order and Decree for Sheriff’s Sale issued by the Court on September 9, 2019, in the above entitled action, and I am ordered to sell certain real property, as follows:
Plaintiff: The Brian and Catherine Bertrand Living Trust Dated August 16, 2016
Defendant and Owner of the Real Property Subject to Sale: Benjamin K. Burdick
Current Judgment Creditor: The Brian and Catherine Bertrand Living Trust Dated August 16, 2016
Date of Judgment: 7/23/2018
Date of Recording of Judgment: 11/10/2020
County of Recording: Park
Recording Information for the Judgment: Reception number #772421
Amount of Judgment entered: $49,237.00
Outstanding Balance of Judgment as of the date hereof: $58,827.24
Legal description of property foreclosed and to be sold: FILING 01 LOT 407 AND 408, SADDLE MOUNTAIN HEIGHTS
Among other property that may be identified in the Writ of Execution, levy is to be made upon FILING 01 LOT 407 AND 408, SADDLE MOUNTAIN HEIGHTS, Also known as 179 EAGLE ROCK RD, FLORISSANT, CO 80816
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE JUDGMENT.
Pursuant to C.R.S. § 38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that this foreclosure and Sheriff’s sale is pursuant to a judgment obtained in the Park County District Court ordering that the Property legally described above be sold to pay the judgment along with foreclosure and execution costs.
THE JUDGMENT LIEN MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
NOTICE OF SALE
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on 2nd day, of March, 2021, at the Park County Sheriff’s Office lobby, 1180 CR 16, Fairplay, CO, 80440, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the real property described above, and all improvements thereon and interest of the property owner and judgment debtor in said property, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount, and I will deliver to the highest bidder and purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. The judgment creditor makes no warranty relating to title, possession, or quiet enjoyment in and to said real property in connection with this sale.
**BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT TIME OF SALE. **
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume
First Publication: Jan. 29, 2021
Last Publication: Feb. 26, 2021
