PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Fairplay - Paid Bills - Aug 2021
ACA Products 528.83, Business Solutions 243.27, CO Mtn News 557.7, Ferrell Gaas 269.39, Mtn View Waste 78, Mtn View Waste 580, Postal Pros 275.93, Silverthorne Auto Bocy 1874, Town of Fairplay 399.2, Town of Fairplay 36, Utility Notification 73.92, Verizon 373.44, Konica Minolta 525.54, T Darrah 50, Cirsa 290.8, Auto Truck Group 8440, Card Services 4116.54, Century Link 636.81, CASI 2685, CO Natural Gas 939.46, F Just 2668, Chaffee CO Waste 200, South Park Brewing 2957, Hazel Miller 1200, Caselle 879, CDPHE 220, Blackwell Oil 2718.11, Agent Drain 2440, The Flume 424.7, The Flume 1724.57, Main Street Garage 89.14, Main Street Garage 761.04, Main Street Garage 716.9, Salida Fire 1154, USA Bluebook 361.48, Xcel 6566.44, Xcel 931.66, Xcel 12.93, South Park Ace 1120.62, Susan Dunn 2525.32, K Wittbrodt 50, D Slubowski 252.85, ICMA 250, ASCAP 367, Colorado Analytical 388, Colorado Analytical 380, Colorado Analytical 23, Mobile Reord Shredder 12, Mobile Reord Shredder 12, J Bullock 50, Pat Stoinski 3239, Rise 111.61, Summit Concert Band 200, Fairplay Auto Supply 139.97, K White 120, Continental Divide Winery 890, Continental Divide Productions 650, 351 Hwy 285 LLC 3133.93, M Green 50, Montrose Water 26.25, DHM 1410, Garlfield & Hecht 336, Garlfield & Hecht 2829, Garlfield & Hecht 1771.5, SGM 1287, SGM 3835.5, High Country Roto Rooter 1042.5, Internetwork Experts 46.75, S Ernst 50, Mountain Essentials 612.96, Park County 105, Warm Springs Consulting 9500, C Bannioster 50, D Graham 50, A Wagner 50, Vivian Pershing 500, Kenosha Pest 60, Molly Black 113.1, Friends of Library 53.98, Carl Brady 96, Big Cat Builders 730, Michael Pare 500, Sean Dewitt 100, Salaries & Benefits
88119.64
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on September 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.