PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of William Duncan Hoy, aka William D. Hoy, William Hoy, Bill Duncan Hoy, Bill D. Hoy, and Bill Hoy, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30053
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park, County, Colorado on or before December 26, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Lois Hoy
c/o The Law Office of Dual C. Schneider, LLC
26267 Conifer Rd., Ste. 309
Conifer, CO 80433
Attorney for Personal Representative Lois Hoy:
Dual C. Schneider, Atty. Reg. 49590
The Law Office of Dual C. Schneider, LLC
26267 Conifer Rd., Ste. 309,
Conifer, CO 80433
Telephone: 720-788-6943
Email: dual@dualcschneiderlaw.com
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on August 26 and September 2 and 9, 2022
