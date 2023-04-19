PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Eugenio C. Gonzalves, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR1

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before August 21, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Pacita V. Gonzalves

19 Sandy Hollow Road

Waterford, CT 06385

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address)

Pacita V. Gonzalves

19 Sandy Hollow Road

Waterford, CT 06385

Phone Number: (860) 912-2391

Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on April 7, 14 and 21, 2023

