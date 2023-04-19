PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Eugenio C. Gonzalves, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR1
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Park County, Colorado on or before August 21, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Pacita V. Gonzalves
19 Sandy Hollow Road
Waterford, CT 06385
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address)
Pacita V. Gonzalves
19 Sandy Hollow Road
Waterford, CT 06385
Phone Number: (860) 912-2391
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on April 7, 14 and 21, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.