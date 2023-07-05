PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR SPECIAL USE PERMIT
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Fairplay, Colorado, will hold a PUBLIC HEARING at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, to receive public comment on an application for a Special Use Permit under Article VI of the Fairplay Municipal Code to allow for a Community Garden in the Town Center Zone District (TC). The applicant is South Park Community Garden and the property is located at 600 Front Street (Lot 1 and NW 23 Ft. of Lot 2, Block 7, T09 R77 S33 SE4, Fairplay). This Public Hearing will be held in the Board Room located in the basement of Town Hall at 901 Main Street, Fairplay, Colorado. A full copy of the Special Use Permit Application and all supporting documentation is available for inspection at Town Hall during regular business hours (8:30 AM to 4:30 PM Monday-Friday). Interested citizens are invited to participate in the Public Hearing and provide comments on the matter in person and online on July 17, 2023. Comments may also be submitted by email to jsciacca@fairplayco.us and questions can be directed to Town Administration at 719-656-0081.
Published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on July 7, 2023
