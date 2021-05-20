TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO
ORDINANCE _____
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 6-2-100 OF THE FAIRPLAY MUNICPAL CODE CONCERNING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees (“Board”) has adopted Article 6-2 of the Fairplay Municipal Code concerning alcoholic beverages; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to that article and the provisions in the CRS 44-3-301 et seq., C.R.S., the Town may issue certain alcoholic beverage licenses; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to CRS 44-3-313(1)(d)(I), all classes of liquor licensed premises within the Town must be at least “five hundred feet from any public or parochial school or the principal campus of any college, university, or seminary;” and
WHEREAS, pursuant to CRS 44-3-313(1)(d)(III), Board is authorized to reduce or eliminate that distance limitation for any and all classes of licenses; and
WHEREAS, the Board wishes to reduce the five-hundred-foot distance requirement in CRS 44-3-313(1)(d)(I), for all on-premise liquor licenses that are within the Town.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF FAIRPLAY, COLORADO:
Section 1. The amendment of Section 6-2-100 of the Fairplay Municipal Code to read as follows:
6-2-100 Distance Restrictions. The distance restrictions imposed by CRS 44-3-313(1)(d)(I), prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages within five hundred (500) feet of any public or parochial school or the principal campus of any college, university or seminary, are reduced to one hundred (100) feet for all retail establishments approved for on-premise consumption licenses within the Town of Fairplay.
Section 2. If any clause, sentence or paragraph or part of this Ordinance or the application thereof to any person of circumstances shall for any reason be adjudged by a court of competent jurisdiction invalid, such judgment shall not affect the application to other persons or circumstances.
Section 3. This Ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after publication.
ORDAINED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED ON MAY 17, 2021.
Frank Just, Mayor
Tina Darrah, Town Clerk
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 21, 2021
