Town of Fairplay - Paid Bills - April 2021
Vendor, Amount;
ACA, $1,089.14; CBI, $38.50; CBI, $38.50; Ferrellgas, $1,829.51; Mtn View Waste, $75.00; Postal Pros, $282.55; Riverside Trophies, $50.00; Town of Fairplay, $404.90; Utility Notification, $63.36; Konica Minolta, $293.57; T Darrah, $50.00; Card Services, $2,444.41; Hahn Water, $1,445.00; Centurylink, $634.80; Summit Interiors, $3,990.92; CO Natural Gas, $3,616.18; Shamrock Security, $120.00; J & M Displays, $7,000.00; Shirley Septic, $326.00; Caselle, $879.00; The Flume, $23.22; Main Street Garage, $557.40; Main Street Garage, $248.50; Xcel, $6,087.42; Xcel, $938.35; South Park Ace, $255.25; Laser Graphics, $68.00; Laser Graphics, $68.00; K Wittbrodt, $16.98; K Wittbrodt, $50.00; Elkhorn Ranch HOA, $40.00; ICMA, $250.00; Tolin Mechancial, $1,237.86; Mountain Peak Controls, $250.00; CO Analytical, $246.00; CO Analytical, $23.00; Mobile Record Shredder, $12.00; J Bullock, $50.00; Rise, $111.61; Fairplay Auto Supply, $1,572.68; Silverheels Towing, $250.00; Bank Midwest, $132,393.49; M Green, $50.00; Hunn Planning, $1,200.00; Montrose Water, $17.00; Garfield & Hecht, $990.00; Garfield & Hecht, $1,395.00; SGM, $1,443.00; Internetwork Experts, $46.75; S Ernst, $50.00; Denver Tent, $4,937.00; Park County, $105.00; Western Inn, $50.00; TAC10, $1,290.00; Unifirst, $83.99; Warm Springs Consulting, $9,500.00; C Bannister, $50.00; Creative Product Source, $724.12; Equillibrum Architecture, $2,177.50; A Wagner, $50.00; Timberline Watch, $340.00; Hayes, Poznanovic, $106.00; D Graham, $50.00; Beck Bushnell, $320.00; Kathy Offen, $160.00; Will Bynum, $160.00; Julie Szymanski, $320.00; Carol Kinder, $160.00; Sylvia Bachofer, $380.00; C Schlaff, $139.00; C Schlaff, $261.00; FBI-LEEDA, $695.00; United Rentals, $1,809.70; Phoenix Group, $3,551.44; Salaries & Benefits, $76,841.50
Total: $278,874.10
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on May 21, 2021
