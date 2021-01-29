PARK COUNTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 a public hearing will be held by phone and electronic participation before the Park County Board of County Commissioners at 11:00 am at the Park County Offices, 856 Castello Avenue, Fairplay, Colorado, to consider a 1041 Wildlife Permit Application submitted by Hartsel Solar LLC on the following described property, to wit:
Project area covers 715 acres in Sections 30 and 31, Township 11 South, Range 73 West of the 6th Principal Meridian in Park County, Colorado.
The Application is to consider a 1041 Wildlife Permit Application to conduct a Designated Activity of State and Local Interest for development of a major utility (solar) facility. A copy of the application and staff report and other materials submitted by the required deadline (see below) can be viewed on the County’s website.
For all those wishing to be heard it is strongly encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing. If you plan to submit pictures, photos or other documents, you must submit it to Park County by email to planner@parkco.us; or mail to the Park County Planning Department, to the attention of John Deagan, at PO Box 1598, Fairplay, CO 80440 no later than noon on March 1, 2021. Any pictures, photos, documents, or written comment over 2 pages submitted after noon on March 1, 2021 will not be considered. If you plan to attend in person, please contact the Planning Department at planner@parkco.us a minimum of 24 hours in advance so that proper accommodations for social distancing can be made. You must wear a protective covering over your nose and mouth if you attend in person. If you plan to attend by electronic participation or telephone the access link and call-in number for the hearing will be provided on the March 2, 2021 agenda for the Board of County Commissioners. For more information please visit the Park County website at www.parkco.us or call 719.836.4254 between the hours of 7:00 am and 5:00 pm, Monday through Thursday. Park County Offices are closed on Fridays.
As published in the Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume on Jan. 29, 2021
